Bombay High Court gives Railways last chance to comply with report on making stations disabled-friendly

The Bombay High Court has given the Railways a last chance to comply with a report pointing out the deficiencies in terms of making railway stations more disabled-friendly. The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the India Centre for Human Rights and Law regarding making railway stations in Mumbai disabled-friendly by providing facilities like ramps, besides booking windows and drinking water facilities at lower heights.

An audit to ascertain the shortcomings in terms of the facilities provided by the Railways was submitted in court by the petitioner. The court said any attempt to find fault with the report would be taken as contempt of court. The Railways has been granted three weeks to study the report and make a statement regarding compliance.