Bombay High Court asks DMF to visit mining affected areas in Goa

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked members of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) to visit areas affected by mining activity in the state and find out what was needed to be done to improve the situation. A division bench of justices Prithviraj Chavan and N M Jamdar also granted two weeks time to the state mines and geology department to file a compliance report.

The court had on March 28 observed that many mining affected villages and people were not aware about the DMF, which is mandated to take up works in these areas through funds collected from the mining companies. “The bench which heard the matter about disposal of DMF funds said that some members of the foundation can visit the affected areas,” state Advocate General Dattaprasad Lawande told PTI.

“The court ruled that let DMF members know the problems faced by the villagers,” he said. They have been asked to visit villages, particularly Sonshi and Pissurlem in North Goa district, which were the worst affected, he said. Lawande said the foundation members had to visit these areas within a week and submit a compliance report to the high court in two weeks.

The DMF currently has a corpus of Rs 180.33 crore. The court had on March 28 observed that many mining affected villages and people were not aware that substantial funds were available for their benefit. “…it is up to the state government and the foundation to inform people about the fund,” the court had said. “The foundation cannot be a passive spectator, but must take a proactive role to reach out to the needy,” it said.

