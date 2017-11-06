Bombay High Court allows woman to terminate 25-week foetus with abnormalities

The Bombay HC said continuing pregnancy would make the baby’s survival doubtful and cause harm to the mother. (Photo for representation) The Bombay HC said continuing pregnancy would make the baby’s survival doubtful and cause harm to the mother. (Photo for representation)

The Bombay High Court on Monday permitted a 28-year-old woman to medically terminate her pregnancy as her 25-week foetus had serious neurological and skeletal abnormalities, making the baby’s survival doubtful and possibly causing harm to the mother.

The woman had approached the court after multiple foetal abnormalities were detected when she underwent sonography after 22 weeks and four days of gestation. The diagnosis of neurological diseases in her foetus prompted the woman to seek termination of pregnancy. She had to approach the court, as under the law, abortions are prohibited after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

A division bench of Justices S M Kemkar and G S Kulkarni had last week ordered a panel of doctors from state-run J J Hospital to examine the woman and submit a report. The bench, after perusing the report, said on Monday the doctors had come to the conclusion that there were serious deformities in the foetus and continuing with the pregnancy would harm the mother.

“We have gone through the exhaustive report and opinions of medical experts. After evaluation of the petitioner, the report has concluded that there are multiple serious neurological and skeletal abnormalities in the foetus,” Kemkar said. It seemed certain from the report that if the pregnancy was continued, the baby would have a limited life and might not even grow into an adult, he said.

“Hence, we deem it appropriate to permit the petitioner to undergo medical termination of the foetus. We direct the procedure to be performed tomorrow at the J J Hospital,” the court ordered. The court also sought to know if the government had formed medical committees and prepared medico-legal guidelines for a permanent mechanism for the termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks in exceptional cases involving rape survivors and women with an abnormal foetus.

The advocate, appearing for the Centre, informed the HC the government had instructed all state governments to set up district-level committees, as mandated by the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

