Bombay HC to hear 5,000 cases during summer vacation but half the lawyers won’t be available

With around 5,000 matters listed for hearing during the summer vacation commencing from May 6, around half the lawyers appearing in such cases have said they will not be available for hearing during the one-month break, said the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court. A decision was taken by the Bombay High Court in March, after consulting with lawyers, to work during the summer vacation to bring down the pendency of cases.

The cases which have been kept for hearing during the vacation period are mostly final hearing matters. According to Registrar General Mangesh Patil, however, in almost 2,400 such cases which were listed for final hearing, the lawyers have expressed their inability to be available during the summer break.

Some lawyers had earlier said they were not in favour of working during the summer recess as the decision was taken too close to the vacation period and many have already planned and booked their vacations.

Several modalities will have to be worked out before a final decision is taken, such as the time period when such matters can be heard for during summer vacations, besides deciding on which judges will be working then. A vacation Bench is already available for hearing urgent matters during this period.

