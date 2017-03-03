Maharashtra Government recasts committee on protection of mangroves

Acting on the Bombay High Court directives, the Maharashtra Government has reconstituted a committee formed for the protection of mangroves in Navi Mumbai. Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangrove Cell, will be the Member-Secretary of the committee. Divisional Commissioner of Konkan region will be the Chairman of the panel, an official release said at Mumbai on Thursday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Environment activists or organisations recommended by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Navi Mumbai, Additional Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Divisional Commissioner can be part of the panel, it stated.