Bombay HC stalls order to shoot killer tigress

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court Friday questioned a shooting order against a tigress, that was issued on October 4, forcing wildlife conservators to withdraw it for now.

The shoot order was issued after the tigress killed two persons and injured one after her release into the Bor Wildlife Sanctuary in Wardha district. She was captured from the Brahmapuri divisional forest in Chandrapur district in July after she had killed two people and injured several others. This is the second time in the past four months that the high court has questioned the shoot order.

“The bench comprising… was upset with the Forest Department not adhering to the guidelines about taking certain steps, like collecting definite evidence about the tiger in contention being the one that has caused the damage before issuing the shoot orders,” said petitioner Jerryl Banait’s lawyer Tushar Mandlekar.

