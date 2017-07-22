Bombay HC seeks Wakf reply on transfer of property to Antilia

Appearing for Antilia Commercial Private Limited, senior advocate Milind Sathe said that the Supreme Court was already looking into the issue pertaining to the sale of the land. Appearing for Antilia Commercial Private Limited, senior advocate Milind Sathe said that the Supreme Court was already looking into the issue pertaining to the sale of the land.

The Bombay High Court Friday directed the Maharashtra Wakf Board to file a reply in a case seeking to revoke the transfer of land by Currimbhoy Ebrahim Khoja Orphanage Trust to Antilia Commercial Private Limited. Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani’s multi-storey residence Antilia stands on the plot on Altamount Road in south Mumbai.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2007 by Abdul Matin, a resident of Jalna. The petition seeks quashing the transfer of land and setting aside permission for the same to Antilia Commercial Private Limited and handing it back to the orphanage trust.

While a matter between the Wakf and the Currimbhoy Ebrahim Khoja Trust is pending before the Supreme Court, the High Court has sought an affidavit from Maharashtra Wakf Board explaining the issues being heard by the apex court.

Appearing for Antilia Commercial Private Limited, senior advocate Milind Sathe said that the Supreme Court was already looking into the issue pertaining to the sale of the land. But the petitioner contended that the Supreme Court is only looking into whether the Trust is governed by Bombay Public Trust Act or the Wakf Act of 1995 to ascertain if it required permission from the Wakf Board to carry out such a transfer.

According to the petition, a resolution was passed by the Trust for transfer of property in favour of Antilia Commercial Private Limited and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was executed in 2002.

In April 2004, the Maharashtra Wakf Board issued a notice to Antilia Commercial Private Limited asking why the property should not be restored to the Board, claiming that the management of this land fell under them. The petitioner then claimed that “even Wakf authorities were not taking any steps” for recovery of the land.

