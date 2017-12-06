Bombay HC seeks state’s reply on progress made in FIR filed by Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand/File) Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand/File)

The Bombay High Court Tuesday asked the state government to file a reply on the progress made in the FIR filed by Anna Hazare, alleging that nearly “Rs 25,000 crore loss caused” due to the disintegration of the sugar cooperative societies.

The public interest litigations (PIL) filed by the anti-corruption activist seeks a CBI probe into the allegations of fraud whereby the cooperative sugar factories were first burdened with debt and thereafter sold at throwaway prices, causing a loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the government and cooperative sector.

He had filed an FIR in the matter with the MRA police station in January after the court ordered for a compliant to be filed before it heard the matter. The other civil petitions filed by him challenged sale of 48 sugar factories.

The petitions also seek constitution of a Special Investigation Team to look into the involvement of politicians like former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar and his nephew and former irrigation minister Ajit Pawar in this matter.

