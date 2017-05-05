Bombay HC says govt did not need its permission to place data before commission

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the state government did not require its permission to place data relating to Maratha reservations before the newly-constituted Maharashtra State Commission For Backward Classes, if it desires to do so.

The state had filed an affidavit before the court seeking permission to place the data before the commission.”The state desires that the data be referred to the commission for its scrutiny, verification and recommendations about the social and educational backwardness and eligibility for reservation of Maratha Community,” states the affidavit.

On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni said the state did not require any direction from the court regarding submission of data. “There is no impediment for the state to place such data, if it so desires, in their own wisdom. If the data is sent by the state, all contentions, which are pending before court, will be kept open,”said Chief Justice Chellur.

The government had moved an application seeking permission to fill up 16 per cent posts it had reserved for the Maratha community, which was later stayed by the court, with candidates from open merit categories.

The court had stayed the implementation of the 16 per cent quota in government jobs in 2015 and asked the government to fill up such posts for 11 months from the open merit categories. But in some cases, the 11 month term is coming to an end. “The appointments given shall continue for six months,” the court added.

