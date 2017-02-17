Bombay HC reserves order on Malegaon blast accused’s bail plea

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on an appeal filed by prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case Prasad Purohit, challenging a sessions court direction rejecting his bail plea. A division bench of justices R V More and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi has been hearing the arguments in the case since last one month.

The court on Friday reserved its order after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) counsel Sandesh Patil completed his arguments. Patil while opposing the bail plea argued that there was prima facie evidence in the form of audio and video recordings, call data records and witness statements that divulge Purohit’s involvement in the case.

He argued that Purohit had taken active part in the conspiracy meetings and had even agreed to arrange explosives to be used in the blast.

Purohit on the other hand had argued that NIA was “selective” in exonerating some accused persons and that the agency had made him a “scapegoat” in the case.