Bombay HC refuses to hear PIL on Blue Whale as matter is before SC

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to hear a public interest litigation seeking a ban on the online game ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ saying the Supreme Court is already seized of the matter. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar disposed of the PIL filed by NGO Citizen Circle for Social Welfare and Education.

“The Supreme Court on September 15 had taken cognisance of the issue and issued notices to the parties concerned. The issue is pan-India, hence we feel we need not carry on a parallel hearing,” the court said. The petitioner can approach the apex court if it wishes

so, the judges said. Among other things, the PIL sought a 24-hour helpline for children (or their parents) who have fallen in the grip of the deadly online game.

“Downloading mobile games is very easy in India and the authorities are not equipped to handle such issues,” the PIL said. The state and Union governments should be asked to stop online availability or circulation of the Blue Whale Challenge game and take legal action against any person found to be promoting or circulating it, the petition demanded.

The game reportedly involves completion of various tasks set by its ‘administrator’, some of them entailing self- injury, which culminate in suicide.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App