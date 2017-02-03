Bombay HC raps police on Vidarbha Cricket Association row

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

GIVING IT a severe tongue-lashing, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court Thursday directed the police not to take any coercive action against Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) officials for alleged fire-safety and traffic violations during the India-England T20 cricket match on January 29.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by a citizen in October 2016 against the VCA for alleged non-payment to the police for security arrangements. The VCA had filed an affidavit in this matter over the January 29 issue, which it wanted heard urgently.

In the affidavit, the cricketing body claimed that the police registered criminal offences against it after it expressed inability to provide 500 free passes to police officers. Filed by VCA president Anand Jaiswal, the affidavit further said that Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepali Masirkar had sought 500 passes for the department as against the 217 already issued by the VCA. The alleged non-compliance on the issues of parking facilities and fire safety was raised just a day before the match on January 29 and that too on wrong grounds, it alleged.

The VCA claimed that the police had raised no such objections till the matter regarding the free passes came to a head. Masirkar, the affidavit claimed, pitched for not less than 500 passes and even returned the 217 that the VCA had handed over to her. The DCP even warned of action against the VCA if the requisite number of passes were not issued, it says.

The VCA had clearly expressed its inability to do so as it had to accommodate many other people, but still, at least five DCP-rank officers and a police inspector enjoyed the match from the corporate gallery along with their relatives and friends, the affidavit claimed, attaching photographs of the police officers and their relatives at the match. The cricketing body said they had made proper parking arrangements and had a No Objection Certificate from the fire department.

The bench comprising Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Indira Jain took serious cognisance of the events, beginning with dispute over passes to the filing of criminal FIR against VCA officials.