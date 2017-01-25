Bombay HC raps Maharashtra, police over personnel travelling in reserved coaches

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court today directed Maharashtra state home department and Director General of Police to issue circular to every police station in the state, warning of disciplinary action against personnel who travel in coaches reserved for disabled persons in local trains.

A division bench headed by Justice A S Oka was hearing a PIL by an activist Nitin Deshpande. Desphande in his petition claimed that police personnel and general public travel unauthorisedly in the section of a compartment in the local train reserved for disabled persons.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“A shocking revelation has been made in the petition with supporting material that police personnel are travelling in these reserved coaches. This shows that the police who have to enforce law are themselves breaking it. We are shocked that the state government and police authority have not taken any steps to stop this despite several communication sent to them,” Justice Oka said.

“The state government will have to take a serious view of the issue and will have to initiate disciplinary action against the errant policemen. We direct the state home department and DGP to issue a circular warning all police personnel to not travel in the reserved coaches,” the court ordered.

The high court also directed the state home department and DGP to file a compliance affidavit by May 2.

The court, while taking note of certain directions passed by the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, directed Central and Western Railways to ensure implementation of the directions which include public awareness about reserved coaches, stringent action to be initiated against those who travel in these coaches, appointment of special officers at each suburban railway station and installation of CCTVs at platforms and inside the reserved coaches.

The court directed the Railways to submit an affidavit regarding action taken by it on the issue by May 2. It will hear the petition further on May 4.