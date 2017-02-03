Bombay HC pulls up RBI for not exchanging old notes in dead man’s locker

The RBI refused to exchange the notes as the December 31 deadline had passed. (File Photo) The RBI refused to exchange the notes as the December 31 deadline had passed. (File Photo)

THE Bombay High Court Wednesday came down heavily on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for not complying with its order to change demonetised currency notes totalling Rs 14 lakh that had been kept in a private bank’s locker belonging to a man who is now dead. Deceased Alok Singh’s wife had approached the HC with a testamentary petition on Singh’s will, and requested the court to intervene as she suspected his locker might have demonetised currency notes.

On December 20, Justice G S Patel ordered that the locker, in Kotak Bank, be opened in the presence of an officer of the court and that the old currency notes be exchanged for new ones by approaching the RBI. The sum was to be deposited by the prothonotary and senior master of the court to the credit of the petition.

After the locker was opened, Rs 14 lakh in demonetised currency notes was found. The serial numbers of all the notes were recorded by the court, which took a few days, after which the RBI was approached in January.

However, the RBI refused to exchange the notes as the December 31 deadline had passed. The general manager wrote a letter stating that the RBI could not comply with the court’s order because scrapped notes could not be deposited or exchanged after December 31, 2016, as per the Specified Banknotes Ordinance.

In its order, the court observed, “In my view, it is not open to any officer of the Reserve Bank of India to respond in this fashion in the face of an order of the court.” The court also appointed an amicus curiae to arrive at a solution along with the RBI, saying this was a situation likely to recur frequently.

“There will be many such requests in the days ahead. I believe this is a situation that will require resolution in cooperation with the RBI,” said Justice Patel.

He added that certain conditions and specifications had to be met by the court, such as careful recording of the currency notes and taking inventory in the presence of a court officer.

“Subject to this, I do not see why these currency notes should not be allowed to be banked and brought back into the economy,” said the court.