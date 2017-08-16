Latest news
Bombay HC prohibits Maharashtra govt from allowing bullock cart races till rules are framed

The Bombay High Court said rules governing the bullock cart races need to be framed before oraganising the event.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 16, 2017 1:11 pm
peta, bullock cart race, maharashtra animal bill, bullock cart race, india news The state says the amended Act contains provisions to ensure animals are not injured and violators are penalised
The Bombay High Court  prohibited the Maharashtra govt from allowing bullock cart races in the state, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The court said rules governing the bullock cart races need to be framed before oraganising the event.

In April this year, the state government cleared the decks for the races with the Maharashtra Assembly passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill.

The legislation was passed to ensure that animals participating in the event don’t sustain injury. Those found violating the rules will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh and could face imprisonment up to three years.

