Bombay HC prohibits Maharashtra govt from allowing bullock cart races till rules are framed

The Bombay High Court prohibited the Maharashtra govt from allowing bullock cart races in the state, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The court said rules governing the bullock cart races need to be framed before oraganising the event.

In April this year, the state government cleared the decks for the races with the Maharashtra Assembly passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill.

The legislation was passed to ensure that animals participating in the event don’t sustain injury. Those found violating the rules will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh and could face imprisonment up to three years.

