Bombay HC orders forensic test of EVMs used in Pune poll

The Bombay High Court has directed Hyderabad-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory to submit a report on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used at a booth in Parvati assembly segment in Pune during the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections after hearing a petition alleging tampering of the machine. The petition was filed by Congress candidate Abhay Chhajed, who lost to BJP’s Madhuri Misal. The court has ordered the CFSL to submit its report by May 15.

Chhajed’s petition had raised doubts on whether there exists an electronic part or device within the EVM, which can be remotely connected with external devices, with the help of infrared, bluetooth or similar technologies.

The petitioner had also sought details on whether there exists an additional memory chip in EVMs to store any program counter data.

The court had asked the laboratory to ascertain whether there was any evidence or material indicating tampering or manipulation of EVMs, including counting and ballot units along with the connecting cables, either from internal or external remote device.

