Bombay HC orders BMC to remove fire engine stationed in park

The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove by tomorrow, a fire engine stationed inside the sprawling Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai. A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M S Sonak also directed the BMC to remove the temporary fire shed it constructed inside the park and to restore the jogging and walking tracks there to their original condition.

The directions came after an independent committee comprising a member of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, and the High Court Receiver, inspected the park and submitted a report before the High Court on Monday. The report stated that the fire engine stationed in the park and the temporary shed around it was encroaching upon some parts of the walking and the jogging tracks.

The court had appointed the committee earlier this month to inspect the Priyadarshani Park in the Napean Sea Road area and submit a report on whether the fire engine stationed in the park since June and the shed constructed around it were obstructing the movement of joggers, or the residents who used the park, and whether the same were causing any other damage to the park.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Malabar Hill Citizens Forum against the BMC’s decision to park the fire engine inside the sprawling park by erecting a shed. The residents had told the high court that several trees had been damaged and the park’s entrance was demolished to make way for the fire engine and the parking shed. They had also said that the gates of the park had to be kept open even at night now for the free movement of the fire engine.

The BMC on its part, had argued that the fire engine occupied only a 10 square metre area in the park, which was spread over a 6,000 square metre area, and that it was parked there for the residents safety. It had argued that the park had been leased to the citizens’ forum for use and maintenance and that as per the original development plan, some area inside the park was reserved in 1987 for the construction of a fire station.

The BMC counsel had also assured the court that the fire engine and the shed were in one corner of the park and that they were not damaging or obstructing any part of the park. Justice Chellur, however, noted today that the independent committee’s inspection report contradicted the stand taken in court by the BMC.

“You (BMC) told this court categorically that the walking and jogging tracks were not being obstructed and that the residents were not being inconvenienced. Unfortunately, this court took your words to be true, but you were clearly deceiving us. Thus, the tracks must be restored to their original condition,” CJ Chellur said. The court also questioned “Why the BMC was insisting on keeping the fire engine inside the park?”

It also asked if in the whole of Malabar Hill area, the BMC could not find any other place and advised the corporation against treating the matter as an “ego issue.” “What are you going to lose? Till now there have been so many problems such as bad roads, potholes, and accidents because of them. And that has not seemed important. But this issue has suddenly become important for the BMC. Why are you taking so much interest in this? It has become a question of your ego now,” the bench said.

It said that several residents used the jogging tracks each morning and that children used the park to play and run around, and that they must not be subjected to any danger or obstructions.

