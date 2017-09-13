Bombay HC grants Ryan founding chairman, MD interim protection from arrest

Parents and local residents protest outside Ryan International School, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Narendra Vaskar Parents and local residents protest outside Ryan International School, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Narendra Vaskar

The Bombay High Court Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to the founding chairman and managing director of Ryan International Group of Institutions till Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Class II student in a toilet at Ryan International School in Gurugram last week. Augustine Pinto, who is the founding chairman of the institution, and his wife Grace Pinto, the managing director, had approached the High Court on Monday seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest in the case.

The court was told on Tuesday that the applicants’ son, Ryan Pinto, the group’s CEO, too had filed an anticipatory bail application. Representing the applicants, counsel Niteen Pradhan had earlier said that besides Augustine and Grace Pinto, their son had also filed an anticipatory bail plea. While the application will be heard along with that of his parents on Wednesday, Ryan Pinto does not have interim protection against arrest until then.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the washroom of his school in Gurugram last Friday. According to initial reports, the murder was allegedly committed by the school’s bus conductor who slit the boy’s throat with a kitchen knife after allegedly attempting to sexually assault him. “The applicants shall not be arrested till tomorrow. The matter is adjourned till then on the request of the additional public prosecutor appearing for the Maharashtra government,” said Justice A S Gadkari.

Additional Public Prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai informed the court that it would have to also issue notice and hear the Haryana government as the offence in question was registered there. “For transit anticipatory bail, why should this court hear the Haryana government? Let the applicants approach the court concerned there,” Justice Gadkari said. The court, however, posted the matter after Pai said she required time to take instructions in the matter.

According to the applications filed by the Pintos, since they apprehend action against them in the matter, they are approaching the court to grant them transit protection from arrest so that they can approach the “appropriate judicial authority in Haryana”.

Lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte told the High Court that he wanted to file an intervention application on behalf of some parents’ associations opposing the bail application filed by the Pintos. Justice Gadkari, however, refused to hear him and said he can approach the court concerned in Haryana with his grievance.

