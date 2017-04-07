Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to furnish details of doctors’ problems, CCTV footage of assaults on them

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the state government and the BMC to place on record details of problems in each and every civic and government hospital, along with measures to address them.

From living and working conditions of doctors to their security, the court directed the authorities to conduct inspections in every hospital and submit the details with photographs, along with the requirements of each hospital. The court also directed Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors to collect information from resident doctors across hospitals about the problems faced by them.

This is after the BMC’s counsel Suresh Pakle personally visited civic hospitals along with deputy municipal commissioner and submitted before the court that there are problems that need to be resolved in order to improve the conditions of doctors in civic hospitals.

State counsel Milind More informed the court that 332 security guards are now appointed across hospitals and that more appointments are in the process. A batch of 500 guards was supposed to be appointed by April 5. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni expressed displeasure over the action taken so far after the court was informed of a recent attack on a doctor in a government hospital in Thane.

“The problem keeps repeating. It means many steps have not been implemented. So many people have been allowed inside hospitals without monitoring. Management is not bothered about what is happening,” said the Chief Justice.

The court also sought unedited CCTV footage of the Dhule and Thane incidents in which doctors were assaulted, asking for these to be placed on record to understand what transpired and the provocation behind it. The court also sought statements recorded by the police in these incidents.

“We would like to see under what circumstances it happened and where the security was when the assaults happened. Also we would like to see what was the provocation,” said Chellur.

Suresh Pakle informed the court that he personally visited the civic hospitals and five to six resident doctors live in a room and that their living conditions need to be improved.

“There are enough steps being taken to provide security to doctors and the hospitals have also introduced colour-coded passes for patients and relatives to reduce overcrowding.” When the court asked for specific details and requirements of each and every government and civic hospital, Pakle sought time to collect the details.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Afak Mandaviya against striking doctors.

The court had asked the protesting doctors to get back to work after which it directed the state to file a report on steps taken to address the working and living conditions of doctors.

“We want specific details with photographs on their living and working conditions across every hospital and details of security to be placed on record. If needed, we will constitute a committee. But before that we want the state and BMC to self-introspect and provide us with solutions and requirements,” added Chief Justice Chellur.

The court has sought the details on April 24.

