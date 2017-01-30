Bombay HC denies custody of two Chattisgarh girls to brother of one

The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench directed the police to keep two Chhattisgarh girls, who were allegedly raped by police officers last week in Etapalli forest, in a correction home until Monday when their case will be presented before a regular bench. The court declined a petition requesting police to hand over the girls’ custody to the brother of one of them.

The two girls were picked up by Gadchiroli police on Saturday from the office of a lawyer Nihal Singh Rathod. The claim that the two girls were raped by police officers was made by Gadchiroli tribal activist Sainu Gota and his wife Sheela, who are also in police custody.

They were arrested at the office of Rathod on Saturday in connection with crimes registered against them at the Gatta police station in Etapalli tehsil recently. Gota and his wife have been charged with obstructing government officials from discharging their duties and for spreading falsehoods against the police in the case of the two alleged rape victims.

After the police took custody of the two girls and arrested the activist couple, Rathod moved an urgent habeas corpus application before the High Court bench on Saturday which was listed for special hearing by the bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi on Sunday.

Rathod had requested the court to hand over the custody of the two girls to the brother of one of the girls, arguing that leaving the girls in police custody would interfere with the administration of justice as he was gathering facts to assist the court.

According to additional Public Prosecutor S M Ukey claimed, one of the girls had lodged an FIR against Sainu Gota and wife Sheela for allegedly forcing them to claim they were raped by police in Etapalli forest, and for their protection they have been kept at a girls’ correction home in Nagpur.

The court then directed the police to produce the two girls before it. After a break, the two girls were produced in court. Rathod claimed that the girls only understand Madia language. He added that the brother had already moved a habeas corpus on January 25 which is slated for being taken up on January 30. He also claimed that the police FIR against the Gota couple was allegedly a design to falsely implicate them and therefore, leaving the girls in police custody would interfere with the course of justice. Rathod requested the court to give their custody to the brother.

Ukey submitted that the brother himself was abducted by Sainu Gota and is under investigation.