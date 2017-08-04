Bombay High Court barb at AAI over buildings height

Bombay High Court. (File/Photo) Bombay High Court. (File/Photo)

The Bombay High Court Thursday pulled up the Airports Authority of India (AAI). A bench of Justice R M Savant and Justice Sadhana Jadhav said it was surprised that even when security at the airport and safety of travellers was concerned, the AAI was being “insensible”. The court was unhappy with a reply the AAI had filed on having permitted highrises around the airport in violation of height norms.

The bench has now directed the AAI, the Union of India and the Mumbai International Airport Limited to file “exhaustive replies” within two weeks.

