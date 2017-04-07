Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to give full account of CM’s Relief Fund

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to provide details on the amount of funds it has used under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from 2009 onwards and the purpose for which the amount was used.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur was hearing a public interest litigation that contends that while the relief fund is meant to provide help to people affected by disasters such as flood and drought, it is instead being used to fund cultural events.

The petition was filed in 2009 by Public Concerns for Governance Trust through their lawyer Soma Singh.

The petition states that “the CM Relief Funds has not been utilised for its requisite purpose and the same are being diverted to the purposes which are alien to the concept of natural calamities”.

According to earlier directions, the government had also been asked to furnish its application submitted to the Income Tax Authority under Section 80G (tax exemption to donors) of the Income Tax Act. The court also directed compliance with these directions on Thursday.

In 2015, the government had come under fire for allotting Rs 8 lakh from the CM relief fund to finance the Bangkok trip of a 15-member dance troupe of state government employees to participate in the ‘Cultural Olympiad of Performing Art’.

The opposition has targeted Fadnavis alleging that the money from the relief fund was to be distributed among drought-hit farmers and for water conservation works in drought-affected areas.

The Chief Minister’s office clarified that the programme in Bangkok was not a commercial event but was a performing cultural art competition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now