Bombay HC asks BJP MLA’s firm to pay Rs 202 crore

The Bombay High Court Thursday told realty firm Lodha Group to pay Rs 202 crore as principal amount of stamp duty payable for a Rs 5,700-crore land deal in Wadala.

The Indian Express had reported Thursday about Maharashtra government’s order that charged the firm with wilful avoidance of stamp duty. The Collector of Stamps had directed the firm to pay Rs 202 crore in principal and Rs 272 crore in penalty.

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha is the founder of the firm.

The firm challenged the government’s order before the high court, which directed it to pay the principal within 60 days. Government counsel Poornima Kantharia said the order established that the stamp duty was chargeable.

But the court gave partial relief to the firm by staying recovery of the penalty. The firm said in a statement, “The high court has immediately stayed the levy of penalty and interest. It has also asked us to file an appeal against the order before the competent authority along with deposit of the principal amount in 60 days. We are pleased that our stand has been vindicated.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now