Bombay HC acquits rape convict, says woman’s statement ‘unreliable’

The Bombay High Court acquitted a man charged with rape and kidnapping after it observed that the woman’s version of the incident has several “infirmities and improbabilities”. Justice A M Badar also stated that no “explicit reliance” can be placed on the woman’s version without corroborated evidence on record.

The accused had filed an application before the Bombay High Court for suspension of sentence after a lower court convicted him of rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. The prosecution holds that in June 2011, the accused took the woman inside his jeep saying her brother had had an accident. He then took her to a forest and allegedly raped her.

The defence submitted that the two had an affair and when the accused refused to marry her, she implicated him in a false charge. According to the woman, she was pushed inside the jeep and her mouth was tied with a handkerchief. “The village is small. She claims that nobody came for help when she shouted. In such a small village, this is wholly unbelievable and improbable,” the court observed.

The accused reached the forest at 2 pm and in her statements, the woman has said she attempted to run away a few times but was dragged back on the rough and stony surface of the forest. The court observed that there was no external injury as per medical records despite her claim that she fell down and was dragged on the stony surface several times.

The court also questioned the woman’s claim that a Scooty driver rescued her from the forest and helped her lodge a police complaint, as he is untraceable by investigators. The jeep was driven by a driver and the police has not traced either the driver or seized the jeep.

“The victim’s version of rape is highly doubtful and no explicit reliance can be placed on her version, unless the same is corroborated by other evidence,” said the court. The forensic evidence also doesn’t point out to the crime and there is little evidence to establish that the accused was outside his house at the time of the incident. Stating that her testimony is “artificial and doubtful”, and that there is no corroborating evidence to prove the crime, Justice Badar said, “It cannot be said that the prosecution has proved its case against the accused beyond all reasonable doubts. Evidence suffers from several infirmities and improbabilities and benefit goes to the accused.” The accused was acquitted of all charges.

