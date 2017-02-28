P1 Powerboat organisers to appear before HC-appointed panel for nod

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished the temporary stage constructed by the Procam International for the launch of Nexa P1 Powerboat, Indian Grand Prix of the Seas, earlier this month, the organisers are now seeking approval from the Bombay High Court for the three-day event from March 3-5. A meeting between the organisers and the HC-appointed committee comprising Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee Chairperson Ramanath Jha will take place on March 1.

A civic official said a letter would be sent to them asking them to appear before the committee. “The committee will take a final call on whether to grant them approval or not,” said the official.