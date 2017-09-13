Bomb threat at Bombay High Court; turns out to be hoax

Bombay High Court. (File/Photo) Bombay High Court. (File/Photo)

The Bombay High Court was briefly put on an alert Wednesday morning after the police control room here received an anonymous call of a bomb inside the court premises, which later turned out to be a hoax. The anonymous caller allegedly claimed that the bomb had been placed in room number 51 – the office of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur’s staff, a police official said. As per the police officials who checked the court premises, their control room received the call at around 10.54 am on Wednesday.

The bomb disposal squad and the police team arrived at the high court at around 11 am and began checking the entire premises.

The iconic central hall, that also serves as the court room for Chief Justice Manjula Chellur, was vacated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Manoj Kumar Sharma later said the call was a hoax.

An investigation was underway in the matter, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App