Bomb scare hits rail traffic on Phagwara-Ludhiana section for two hours

The rail traffic on Phagwara—Ludhiana section remained suspended for about two hours after the loco pilot of a train heard a loud sound this evening and thought it was a blast, official said. However, it later turned out to be the sound of firecracker, they said.

Sanjeev Kumar, loco pilot of the New Delhi-bound Swaran Shatawadi Express train, which proceeded from Phagwara railway station around 6.20 pm, informed Phagwara Railway Station authorities about the loud sound.

He heard the sound while crossing Mauli Railway Station between Phagwara and Goraya at around 6.25 pm, officials said.

The Railway Protection Force officials and officers of Permanent Ways Inspection rushed to the spot to inspect any damage to railway track.

The Station Superintendent of Phagwara Railway Station Gyan Chand said that Balaspur-bound Chattisgarh Express train was among some other trains that were stopped at Phagwara Railway Station as a precautionary measure.

Rail traffic could be restored only after PWI officials gave green signal after inspecting the track.

