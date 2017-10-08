Special Coverage
  • Kerala: Five CPM cadres, four policemen injured in bomb attack in Kannur 

Kerala: Five CPM cadres, four policemen injured in bomb attack in Kannur 

Incident of stone pelting was also reported during the procession, which left four police personnel injured.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:October 8, 2017 10:22 pm
CPI workers injured, Kannur CPI rally blast, CPI rally stone pelting, Janaraksha Yatra, BJP Janaraksha Yatra, Amit Shah, Kerala Kannur district CPI procession, indian express news Five CPM workers injured after country made bomb was allegedly hurled at them during procession in Kannur’s Panoor. (Source: ANI)
Top News

At least five CPI (M) cadres were injured on Sunday after a country made bomb was allegedly hurled during a procession at Panoor in Kannur district, news agency ANI reported. Four police personnel were also injured in a stone-pelting incident during CPM’s procession.

Meanwhile in a different incident, police lodged a case against BJP’s National Executive member V Muraleedharan and 50 others for raising provocative slogans against CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan during the saffron party’s ‘Janaraksha Yatra’ at Kuthuparamba on October 6.

Janaraksha Yatra is led by BJP chief Amit Shah, which aims at highlighting the atrocities of the current government in the state. The yatra started from Kannur district on October 3 and it will conclude on October 17 at Thiruvananthapuram.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 08: Latest News