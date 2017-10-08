Kerala: Five CPM cadres, four policemen injured in bomb attack in Kannur 

Five CPM workers injured after country made bomb was allegedly hurled at them during procession in Kannur’s Panoor. (Source: ANI) Five CPM workers injured after country made bomb was allegedly hurled at them during procession in Kannur’s Panoor. (Source: ANI)

At least five CPI (M) cadres were injured on Sunday after a country made bomb was allegedly hurled during a procession at Panoor in Kannur district, news agency ANI reported. Four police personnel were also injured in a stone-pelting incident during CPM’s procession.

Meanwhile in a different incident, police lodged a case against BJP’s National Executive member V Muraleedharan and 50 others for raising provocative slogans against CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan during the saffron party’s ‘Janaraksha Yatra’ at Kuthuparamba on October 6.

Janaraksha Yatra is led by BJP chief Amit Shah, which aims at highlighting the atrocities of the current government in the state. The yatra started from Kannur district on October 3 and it will conclude on October 17 at Thiruvananthapuram.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

