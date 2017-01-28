Latest News
Bomb hurled at CPM meeting in Kannur

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:January 28, 2017 3:03 am
kerala bomb attack, kerala attack, rss office bomb attack, Crude bomb attack, Crude bombs hurled at RSS offices, Kerala crude bomb attack, RSS-CPM, RSS-CPM fight in Kerala, Kerala news, BJP calls for shutdown in Kerala, LATEST NEWS, India news, Indian Express The BJP, on the other hand, observed a hartal at Ulikkal region of Kannur on Friday in protest of attacks on its offices. (Source: Google maps)

A crude bomb was hurled at a CPM meeting attended by the party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district on Thursday night. The incident, which left one CPM worker injured, reportedly triggered retaliatory attacks on nine offices of BJP in Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

Police said two persons on a bike hurled the bomb near the venue of the function. The function was being held to mark the inauguration of a memorial of CPM worker K P Jijesh, who was killed in political violence and whose death anniversary was on Friday.

After the meeting ended around 11 pm, CPM activists in Kannur took out protest marches in several places. The BJP, on the other hand, observed a hartal at Ulikkal region of Kannur on Friday in protest of attacks on its offices. Police said a case was registered in connection with the bomb attack, but no one had been arrested so far.

Condemning the attack, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said stern action would be taken against the culprits. Hitting back, state BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan said CPM was making false allegations to trigger violence. “BJP has no connection with the incident. CPM is spreading canards to convert Kannur into a battle zone,’’ said Rajasekharan.

