Bomb hoax before PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump dine at Taj Palace 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ivanka Trump on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/GES) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ivanka Trump on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/GES)

A hoax caller who claimed that he had planted a bomb gave some anxious moments to security forces Tuesday evening just before PM Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump arrived at the Taj Falaknuma Palace for dinner. The 108 ambulance service received the threat call at 8.43 pm.

“We traced the call to Bontha Yellaiah, 60. He is mentally unstable and was recently released from a mental institution. We may send him back to the mental hospital,” said DCP V Satyanarayana.

