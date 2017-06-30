Bomb blast in Ukhrul district of Manipur kills Assam Rifles jawan

Visuals from the blast site in Manipur’s Ukhrul district(ANI Photo) Visuals from the blast site in Manipur’s Ukhrul district(ANI Photo)

A bomb blast in Ukhrul district of Manipur on early Friday morning killed one Assam Rifles jawan and injured three others, according to news agency ANI. The blast took place at the security checking point of Ramva AR post, under Shangshak Police Station. Security forces has cordoned off the area and no civilians are allowed to enter the area.

More details awaited.

