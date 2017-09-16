Bomb blast in Manipur, four injured

Four persons were injured in a bomb blast in Manipur’s East Imphal district near the CRPF battalion premises on Saturday evening injuring four persons. Police told reporters that the IED was planted by unidentified persons at Mantripukhri area and exploded at about 5.30 pm.

One of the injured is a mechanical supervisor of Hindustan Construction Limited and all the four have been admitted to the hospital. Their condition is out of danger, hospital sources said.

