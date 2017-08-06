Bomb blast at Manipur village Pradhan’s residence, no casualty

The bomb suspected to be improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at around 7.50 pm last night. The bomb suspected to be improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at around 7.50 pm last night.

A bomb exploded at the residence of a village Pradhan (head) in Manipur’s Thoubal district but there was no report of any casualty, police said today. The bomb suspected to be improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at around 7.50 pm last night in the residence of Yambem Shyamo Singh, Pradhan of Lourem gram panchayat, the sources said.

The blast damaged a power tiller and a car parked in the house, the police said adding there was no report of any casualty.

