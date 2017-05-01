Bomb attack at JD(U) MP’s house in Bhagalpur, one arrested

A JD(U) MP escaped unhurt when antisocials exploded a bomb outside her residence in Bhagalpur and one person has been arrested in this connection, the police said. Four persons, including the Rajya Sabha MP Kahkashan Parween’s brother-in-law and her bodyguard were injured in the bomb blast triggered by anti-socials outside her residence near Ishakchak Railway crossing yesterday.

One person has been arrested in this connection, senior superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said. An FIR has been registered against 10 persons, he said.

The MP was present at home when the explosion took place. The SSP said, prima facie the incident appeared to be linked to an extortion demand made on the MP and her husband, Mohammad Nasimuddin.

Talking to PTI, the MP also hinted at the demand of extortion made on her and her husband. Raids were being conducted to nab the rest of the persons named in the FIR lodged on the basis of the statement of Ishakchak station house officer Ram Iqbal Prasad, the SSP said.

