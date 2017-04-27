Bomaby HC pulls up state government on encroachment along pipelines

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to inform whether it wanted to implement the court’s orders on removing encroachments along the city’s water pipelines.

The direction came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed an affidavit alleging that state housing minister Prakash Mehta visited the Tilak Nagar police station between April 15 and 20 and prevented the police from carrying out demolition in the area.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by NGO Janhit Manch seeking that encroachments along major water pipelines be removed owing to security threat and risk of contamination. On Wednesday, a bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A K Menon summoned the in-charge of Tilak Nagar police station and said he must bring along the station diary with all entries made between April 15 and 20.

On Wednesday, the BMC submitted that its drives were getting delayed due to “political pressure.” When the court asked the BMC to name the politicians obstructing its work, it tendered an affidavit naming Mehta.

