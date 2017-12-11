Bollywood actor ‘molestation’ case: Accused sent to police custody till December 13

The accused has been booked under POSCO act. The accused has been booked under POSCO act.

The passenger accused of molesting a teenage Bollywood actor on board a Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight has been sent to police custody till December 13, reports ANI. The accused, Vikas Sachdev, a corporate professional was seated behind the actor and allegedly misbehaved with her during the flight.

The actor who shared her ordeal via Instagram live after deboarding the flight, alleged that the passenger touched her back and neck with his foot. In her 12-part stories, she also alleged that the crew did not come forward to help her.

The Mumbai Police, on Sunday, arrested Sachdev after analysing the passenger records of the airline. While the police detained him in the evening, Sachdev was placed under arrest after the actor identified him. He has been booked under section 354 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

During interrogation, he reportedly told the police that whatever he did was “unintentional”. “The accused claimed he had been to a funeral in Delhi. He was very tired and asleep throughout the flight. The act was unintentional and was not done on purpose,” said a senior police officer. Another senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “He has told us that he inadvertently touched the actor and had later apologised. We are, however, not buying his defence.”

Air Vistara which has ordered a probe into the incident said it was assisting the police in the investigation. “Crew only became aware of something amiss during the final descent when they were seated for landing,” it said.

According to an airline official, who did not wish to be named, the actor had also shouted at the passenger, but the crew could not come forward because the plane was about to land. “The crew later got in touch with her mother for more details about the incident, and asked her if they wanted the accused to be detained. As the mother opted against it and moved out, the airline could not take any action against the erring passenger,” the source added.

