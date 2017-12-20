Bollywood actor molestation case: Accused granted bail by Mumbai court

A 39-year-old man accused of molesting a Bollywood actor was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. Vikas Sachdev, a Mumbai-based businessman, was asked to deposit a surety bond of Rs 25,000 towards his bail. He was arrested after the actor alleged she was molested on Mumbai-bound Air Vistara flight.

Sachdev was booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The actor shared her ordeal in a series of Instagram posts, which are now deleted. They evoked sharp reactions from the film industry, politicians and activists.

A day after the incident, the accused’s wife, Divya, defended him saying he was returning after attending a funeral, and was tired and had asked the airline cabin crew not to disturb him during the flight. A co-passenger had also backed Sachdeva saying he was not at fault.

The Airlines, meanwhile, had regretted the “unfortunate experience” and apologised to the actor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd