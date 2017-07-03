Boldness required to drive change, says PM Narendra Modi

India has not progressed as much as it should have, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday and asserted that boldness is required to drive change. Addressing IAS officers of the 2015 batch here, he said countries that achieved independence after India, and faced greater resource constraints than India, have touched new heights of development.
He underlined that boldness is required to drive change. He told the young civil servants to avoid getting into a mindset that resists change, and fill India’s administrative system with the energy of ‘New India’, a PMO statement said.
The prime minister said a fragmented administrative arrangement does not allow the collective capabilities of officers to deliver to the optimum level. Dynamic change is needed to transform the system, he said.
He asked young officers to interact freely with senior-most officers of the Union government over the next three months of their stint as Assistant Secretaries so that the system could benefit from the combination of their energy and fresh ideas, and the administrative experience of Secretary-level officers, the statement said.
The prime minister asked the young officers to recall their life up to the day of the UPSC result, the challenges they faced and use the opportunities they will now have, to bring about positive changes in the system, and the lives of the common people.
Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and senior government officers were present on the occasion.
- Jul 3, 2017 at 3:46 pmModiji you are right. But please show yours boldness toward, 1) No shops/School-College-Ins utions/Hotels/PDS/RTO/LIC or any Insurance Offices/Tehsildar Office/Builders/Hospital/Nurshing Home/Dhaba will gets licence or permit unless they have proper digital system or swipe machine(cashless). When you are going to that? 2) When Lord Shiva or Vishnu told BJP or RSS, that cows to be protected and gowrakshak to be recruited. 3)When you are going make a law with RTO that, if someone does not have any parking space, why he/she/they are allowed to purchase a vehicle? 4) What you are giving back to the society, after taking money in name of Swaach Bharat? 5) where the Krishi kayan money going? Please take a bold step, but it must be result oriented. You have implemented highest ever GST Tax than any other country in the world, when 80 is not digital, when 2.5 lakh yearly income is nothing. Better everyone must be bachelor like you.Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 3:33 pmBoldness is required not the foolishness in Implying all the Taxes where Not applicable and Excluding products like Petrol, Diesel and Liquor which is supposed to apply . It is Foolish to apple 3 on Gold biscuits and apply 18 on GLUCOSE Biscuits .Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 3:14 pmDemonetization on Diwali. GST on Eid. What do we have for Christmas?Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 3:13 pmand what was your Bold demonetisation drive achieved ? why there is no enthusiasm to show some facts and figures of result of demonetisation.Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 3:12 pmSir your boldness has risen to new heights and now it is pure madness. A person travelling on roof of a train is not bold, but mad. You may call this act as bold.Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 3:06 pmwhile travelling many lunatics do stunt in local they claim it is their boldness..Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 3:04 pmAll schemes r of UPA which r pckd nicely by Chatur Baniyas fm Gujrat chaiwala is using alll his skill to sell it.of course he has best experience..Reply
- Jul 3, 2017 at 2:56 pmwho can be bolder than Gau Rakshaks who r lynching muslims dalits..Reply
