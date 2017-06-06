‘Bogus voting’: HC summons to 259 voters in Kerala Assembly constituency

The Kerala High Court on Monday issued summons to 259 voters of Manjeshwaram Assembly constituency in connection with an election petition filed by BJP leader K Surendran who had lost with a margin of 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Alleging bogus votes on behalf of people who were either dead or away from the constituency on polling day, Surendran demanded that the election of Indian Union Muslim League leader P B Abdul Rasack be declared invalid.

The bench of Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai directed voters to appear before the court, beginning June 8, and give evidence in various batches. The court will also examine emigration data to ascertain whether the said voters were in the country or abroad on the day of polling.

Surendran had alleged bogus voting had taken place to manipulate the election outcome. The 259 voters who were asked to appear before the court are spread across the entire constituency. The court had earlier examined polling officials, from booth-level to returning officers.

