Bofors pay-off scandal: Petition pending in apex court

Even as a fresh controversy rages over the Bofors pay-off scandal, a petition challenging the order of the 2005 Delhi High Court dismissing the case has been pending in the Supreme Court for more than a decade.

The petition, filed by advocate and BJP leader Ajay Agarwal in July 2005, had come up for preliminary hearing on a few occassions, but a detailed hearing is still awaited.

Agarwal said that the matter was listed for hearing in the second week of this month but it could not be taken up. He said he was hopeful that it will be taken up once the apex court completes hearing in the privacy matter currently going on before a nine-judge Constitution bench.

