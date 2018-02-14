Bofors hearing adjourned in Supreme Court as judge Khanwilkar recuses

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the Bofors payoff case until March 28 after one of the judges on the bench recused himself from hearing the case. The plea filed by BJP leader Ajay Agrawal, challenging the May 31, 2005 order of Delhi HC, was listed on Tuesday before a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

After Justice Khanwilkar recused himself, the CJI said the matter will be listed before a new bench. The CBI informed the court that it had also filed a Special Leave Petition against the HC order on February 2.

Agrawal, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli against Sonia Gandhi, has been pursuing the case for over a decade in SC Justice R S Sodhi (since retired) had delivered the May 31, 2005 judgment in which charges were quashed against Europe-based Hinduja brothers.

On February 4, 2004, another Delhi HC judge, retired Justice J D Kapoor, had exonerated late PM Rajiv Gandhi in the case but directed framing of forgery charge against Swedish arms manufacturer A B Bofors.

