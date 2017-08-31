Bofors case: Supreme Court to take decision on early hearing of plea today

Supreme Court (above). The Bofors 155-field Howitzer deal was mired in controversies after members of both Indian and Swedish governments were allegedly found involved in accepting kickbacks for facilitating the deal between the two countries. Supreme Court (above). The Bofors 155-field Howitzer deal was mired in controversies after members of both Indian and Swedish governments were allegedly found involved in accepting kickbacks for facilitating the deal between the two countries.

The Supreme Court will on Thursday take a decision on the early hearing of plea on Rs. 64-crore Bofors pay-off case. An application was moved in the top court seeking the early hearing of the case after a fresh report suggesting a financial quid-pro-quo for the Rs. 1,437-crore Howitzer gun deal in 1986.

Ajay Agrawal, advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, challenged the Delhi High Court’s May 31, 2005 judgement quashing all charges against the Europe-based Hinduja brothers.

The Bofors scandal rocked the Rajiv Gandhi Government in the 1990s. The Bofors 155-field Howitzer deal was mired in controversies after members of both Indian and Swedish governments were allegedly found involved in accepting kickbacks for facilitating the deal between the two countries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App