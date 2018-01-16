Bofors case: Explain your locus standi in filing appeal quashed by Delhi HC, SC tells BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked advocate and BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal, who has sought revival of the Bofors case, to convince it how a third person (somebody who is not party in the matter) can seek reopening of a criminal case. While ruling that it would be against criminal jurisprudence to permit a third party who is not connected to the case, the apex court asked the petitioner, Aggarwal in this case, his locus standi in the matter. “Explain your locus standi in filing appeal in Bofors case quashed by Delhi HC,” the court asked.

The court will hear the politically sensitive case on February 2.

Here’s a backgrounder of the case:

On March 18, 1986, India signed a Rs 1,437-crore deal with Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155 mm Howitzer guns for the Army. A year later, on April 16, 1987, a Swedish radio channel alleged that the company had bribed top Indian politicians and defence personnel to secure the contract. The scandal rocked the Rajiv Gandhi-led government in the late 1980s. On January 22, 1990, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged an FIR against the then president of Bofors Martin Ardbo, the alleged middleman Win Chadda and the Hinduja brothers for criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. Two chargesheets were subsequently filed against Chadda, Ottavio Quattrocchi, then Defence Secretary S K Bhatnagar, Ardbo, the Bofors company and the Hinduja brothers.

Most of the prominent accused in the case, including Quattrocchi, Ardbo, Chadha and Bhatnagar are no more.

