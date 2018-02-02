Bofors case: CBI files plea in SC against HC order quashing charges against accused

In a fresh trouble for the Congress party, the CBI on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order quashing all charges against the accused persons in the politically-sensitive Rs 64 crore Bofors pay-off case, PTI reported.
The agency filed the appeal against the May 31, 2005 decision of the high court by which all the accused persons including Europe-based industrialists Hinduja brothers were discharged from the case.
The filing of the appeal assumes significance as recently Attorney General K K Venugopal had advised against going for the petition after 12 years of delay.
However, sources said that the law officers after consultation were in favour of the appeal as the CBI placed some important documents and evidence to challenge the high court order.
- Feb 2, 2018 at 4:22 pmIF, after a considered HC verdict, the CBI still wants to appeal to the SC in the Bofors case where all parties are long dead, , then it is high time the CBI also appealed against the verdict that acquitted several persons of murder charges in the Sohrabuddin case. IT''s time that these people were brought back to the court room to face trial by the High Court at Mumbai. If they are to be acquitted, let that happen after a full trial.Reply