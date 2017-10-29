Body with bullet injuries found, suicide suspected

- Ex-girlfriend Sunita Rajwar backfires on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's book: I left you because of your poor way of thinking
- P Chidambaram targets govt: 'If economy is strong, why announce bank recapitalisation?'
- Twinkle Khanna comes to rescue of Akshay Kumar on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge controversy
A 27-year-old man’s body with bullet injuries was found in his house at Rampuri Tiranga in the district and it is suspected that he might have committed suicide, the police said on Sunday. SHO of Chapar police station Sanjiv Sharma said the body was found on Saturday.
It has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is underway, the police officer said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App