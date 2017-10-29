Body with bullet injuries found, suicide suspected

A 27-year-old man’s body with bullet injuries was found in his house at Rampuri Tiranga in the district and it is suspected that he might have committed suicide, the police said on Sunday. SHO of Chapar police station Sanjiv Sharma said the body was found on Saturday.

It has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is underway, the police officer said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App