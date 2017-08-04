Body of youth who fell into valley in Amboli recovered

The video, filmed by friends, showed the two men falling into the deep gorge (Courtesy: YouTube) The video, filmed by friends, showed the two men falling into the deep gorge (Courtesy: YouTube)

The body of one of the two revellers who died after falling into a 600-foot deep valley in Amboli Ghat in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra was today recovered. A video of their fall had gone viral on social media, even as rescue teams were trying to locate the bodies for the last four days. The incident took place at Kawale Saad Point in Amboli Ghat, a popular picnic point.

Imran Garadi (26) and Pratap Rathod (21), who were part of a group of seven, fell into the valley on July 31, said Sunil Dhanawade, Senior Police Inspector of Sawantwadi police station. As the rain and mist made it difficult to retrieve the bodies, police roped in some trekkers for recovery operation. The body of Pratap Rathod who hailed from Beed was recovered at around 1 pm today, police said.

The two victims and their friends worked at a poultry farm in Kolhapur. On July 31, while others left the Kawale Saad Point after spending some time, Garadi and Rathod lingered. When they didn’t join the group, their friends approached Sawantwadi police. Police found out about the mishap from local people. The viral video shows the two men, bottles in hand, climbing the railing around the edge of the valley and backtracking once or twice. Then the two are seen standing on the edge, beyond the railing, and slipping down.

