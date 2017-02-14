Body of soldier reaches home in Ahmedabad: CM Vijay Rupani announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to kin, a memorial

Lance Naik Gopalsinh Bhadoria’s body being taken to his home in Ahmedabad. Javed Raja Lance Naik Gopalsinh Bhadoria’s body being taken to his home in Ahmedabad. Javed Raja

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Gopalsinh Bhadoria, martyred in a gun-battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames here on Monday as thousands of grieving local residents and relatives bid a tearful adieu to the valiant soldier. Overcome by emotions, relatives of Bhadoria, who lit the funeral pyre, called for punishing Pakistan by launching another surgical strike against terror camps across the LoC. “Modiji carry out another surgical strike against Pakistan. Kill all terrorists in that country,” they were shouting.

Waiving the tri-colour, thousands of mourners converged for the 33-year-old soldier’s last journey and shouted slogans denouncing Pakistan, and in praise of Indian Army. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the martyred soldier and said a memorial will be built for him. An official release from the government in this regard added that the government will give similar financial aide to all those soldiers from Gujarat who were martyred in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai has urged the Gujarat government to announce enhanced financial help of Rs in crore, on lines of Delhi government, for Gopalsinh Bhadoria’s family. Paying homage to Bhadoria at his house, Rai said the Gujarat government should rise above politics in such things and emulate Delhi example. Earlier in the day, Bhadoria was given a guard of honour after his body arrived at the airport here in an Indian Air Force plane.

Several Army officials and leaders, including Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, were present at the airport. They paid floral respects to Bhadoria, whose mortal remains were kept at the airport for a while. Later, the body was taken to the soldier’s residence in Bapunagar in the city and from there to a public crematorium in the same area where his last rites were performed with state honours.