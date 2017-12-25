Body of missing 11-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

The autopsy was conducted by a board of three doctors at the Civil Hospital at Ludhiana. (Representational Image) The autopsy was conducted by a board of three doctors at the Civil Hospital at Ludhiana. (Representational Image)

The decomposed body of an 11-year-old girl missing since December 16 was recovered from an orchard in the Dhandhari Khurd area here, police said on Monday.

The deceased worked as a domestic help and was last seen leaving for her employer’s place, they added, citing the complaint by her father, who works as a labourer.

A missing report was filed at the Sahnewal police station by the father on December 17 and subsequently an FIR was registered, police officials said.

Following the recovery of body last night, the family of the deceased alleged that she was raped and murdered. However, the preliminary autopsy report did not confirm rape, police said.

The autopsy was conducted by a board of three doctors at the Civil Hospital at Ludhiana, they added.

Police suspect that the accused dug a pit and dumped the body at least two-three days back. Locals came to know about it only after stray dogs started digging the spot, officials said.

The autopsy confirmed strangling as the cause of death and there were injury marks on her face, Sahnewal police station SHO Inspector Surinder Pal Singh said, adding that sections of murder, kidnapping, wrongful confinement and destroying evidence were added to the FIR.

