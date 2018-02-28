Body of man, woman found hanging from tree in Rajasthan

Bodies of a man and a woman, aged 21 and 20, were found hanging from a tree on the bank of Parvati river in Mania area here, police said on Wednesday. Manoj Kushwah and Reena Kushwah were relatives and were missing from their houses since last evening, the police said, adding prima facie, it appears a case of suicide.

The matter was being investigated to ascertain further details, they said.

