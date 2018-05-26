J-K: Body of man with throat slit recovered in Bandipora

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Yaqoob Wagay, 35, and said he “was brutally killed by the terrorists” near his house at Gunda Preng village in Hajin. (Representational) Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Yaqoob Wagay, 35, and said he “was brutally killed by the terrorists” near his house at Gunda Preng village in Hajin. (Representational)

The body of a man who was killed by alleged militants in Hajin area of Bandipora was recovered on Friday. The body, police said, was found “with the throat slit”.

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Yaqoob Wagay, 35, and said he “was brutally killed by the terrorists” near his house at Gunda Preng village in Hajin.

Police have claimed that initial probe indicated the involvement of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

SP Bandipora, Zulfikar Azad, told The Indian Express that Wagay is the sixth person killed in this manner this year. “This is the work of a Lashkar group headed by Saleem Parray. Three Pakistani militants and Parray, a local, have carried out these killings,” Azad said.

Last week, a youth from Hajin, Hilal Ahmad Parrey, was abducted and later killed near his house. His body, with hands tied behind his back, was recovered from a nursery nearby.

CM Mehbooba Mufti condemned Wagay’s killing and said, “The incident shows that perpetrators of the inhuman act have no respect for the holy month of Ramzan or the teachings of Islam.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App